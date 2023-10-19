1 held with 2.6-kg opium

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 18

A person possessing 2.6 kg opium has been arrested by Patiala police today. A case under various sections of the NDPS Act was registered against the accused at Rajpura Sadar police station.

Patiala SSP Varun Sharma, while addressing the media persons, said a team comprising of SP (Investigation) Harbir Singh Attwal, DSP Surinder Mohan, SHO Sadar Kirpal Singh and ASI Paramjit Singh seized the opium after a search. “The police team had set up a naka near Uppalherhi village where a bus was signalled to stop. During the search, accused identified as Vinaysheel Joshi of Friends Colony, Jalandhar tried to escape. He was chased and caught by the police team later,” he added.

“We will investigate and ascertain the persons involved in the opium trade”, said the police.

