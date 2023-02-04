1 held with 2-kg opium

Fatehgarh Sahib, February 3
The Bassi Pathana police have arrested an opium smuggler and seized 2-kg opium from his possession.
SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal said a police team led by DSP Amarpreet Singh and SHO Harvinder Singh had laid a naka on the Chandigarh Road. She said the police signalled a car bearing registration number RJ-36-CA-8118 to stop for checking but the driver tried to flee. A police party led by SHO then chased the car and overpowered the driver. During a search, the police seized 2-kg opium kept in a bag in the car.
The driver was identified as Tarun Singh of Ajmer, Rajasthan. The SSP the suspect admitted he was involved in smuggling of opium and used to supply it in different parts of the state by bringing it from Rajasthan. The suspect was presented in the court and was sent to a three-day police custody.
