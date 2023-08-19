10 DA cases concerning MC under Vigilance lens

Patiala, August 18
At least 10 cases of alleged disproportionate assets related to the local Municipal Corporation are currently being probed by the Vigilance Bureau (VB). The department has already been summoning associated records from the civic body.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had, in January this year, announced a Vigilance probe into misappropriation of municipal funds and assets disproportionate to known sources of income of local politicians. VB officials today said, “Investigation into as many as 10 such matters was underway.”
The VB had also started a probe into construction of various colonies and buildings in September last year. As such, a number of prime properties in the city, including showrooms on Kheri Gujran Road, Bhupindra Road, at Sanouri Adda, commercial buildings on land of a park on Bhupindra Road, a 7-storey building on Bhupindra Road and other similar constructions at Adalat Bazar and railway crossing-22 came under the Vigilance scanner.
Jagatpreet Singh, SSP, Vigilance Bureau, Patiala, said the probes in matters related to the MC were going on at a fast pace. “We are hopeful of concluding the investigations in two to three months.”
