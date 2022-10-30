10-day national theatre festival from Nov 1

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 29

North Zone Cultural Centre (NZCC), in collaboration with the Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust and Kala Kritti, Patiala, is organising a 10-day Late Pritam Singh Oberoi National Theatre festival at Kalidasa Auditorium in Virsa Vihar Kendra.

The 10 day national festival, which will begin from November 1, would be attended by more than 200 theatre artistes from across the country.

On the first day, “Deewarein”, a play directed by Parminder Kaur and written by Prof Kirpal Kazak, would be showcased. The organisers said the plays would start at 6 pm every day.