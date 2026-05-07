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Home / Patiala / 10 Patiala industrial units get Rs 1.58-crore incentives

10 Patiala industrial units get Rs 1.58-crore incentives

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 01:18 AM May 07, 2026 IST
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The district administration has approved incentives worth Rs 1.58 crore for 10 industrial units under the Punjab State Industrial Policies of 2013, 2017 and 2022. Photo for representation
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The district administration has approved incentives worth Rs 1.58 crore for 10 industrial units under the Punjab State Industrial Policies of 2013, 2017 and 2022. The approvals were granted during a district-level meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Agarwal on Wednesday. The incentives include exemption and reimbursement of stamp duty, CLU/EDC fee, state GST and interest subsidy for eligible firms.

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Agarwal said the Punjab Government was committed to accelerating industrial development and had created a conducive environment for investment in the state. He directed all departments concerned to ensure that industrial units did not face administrative hurdles. He highlighted the role of the Invest Punjab fast-track portal in providing single-window clearances and resolving matters online. He said the administration, along with the Industries Department and other agencies, remained available to assist entrepreneurs and facilitate industrial expansion.

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