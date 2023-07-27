100-ft breach in Tangri canal at Dudhan Gujran plugged

Patiala, July 26
The district administration has plugged a 100-ft breach in the Tangri river at Dudhan Gujran village.
Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said the breach was plugged within three days with the help of residents of Lehlan, Jagir, Rohad Jagir and Dudhan Gujran villages.
She said the state government and the district administration were continuously carrying out repair work on the Ghaggar and Tangri rivers so that residents did not suffer losses in case of more rainfall. She added, “We are also carrying out repairs of damaged roads and bridges. The works are being led by Sub divisional magistrates (SDMs) and carried out with the help of MGNREGA workers among others.”
