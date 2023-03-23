100-kg poppy husk seized

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 22

The district police have arrested two peddlers and seized 100-kg poppy husk and 300 intoxicating tablets from their possession.

SP (Investigation) Digvijay Kapil said the Sirhind CIA staff received a tip-off that a peddler was carrying poppy husk in a truck. He said the police had laid a naka at the Sirhind GT road. The police intercepted a truck bearing registration number PB10ER0070. During checking, the police seized 100 kg of poppy husk hidden in a box. The SP said the police arrested the driver, identified as Harveer Singh of Ludhiana. The driver admitted that he used to bring consignments from Rajasthan and supplied it in different parts of the state.

In another case, the police seized 300 intoxicating tablets from a two-wheeler rider during a checking at a naka. Both drug peddlers have been booked under the NDPS Act.