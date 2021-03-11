100 students honoured

Patiala, April 24
Khalsa College honoured more than 100 students at its annual awards function here yesterday. On the occasion, Sukhminder Singh, Secretary Education, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Amritsar, was the chief guest.
Surjit Singh Rakhra, honorary secretary, college governing body and former minister, Punjab, was also present to grace the occasion. Forty students were honoured with a roll of honour, 57 students with college colour and four students with cash prize for their outstanding achievements in various fields. —
