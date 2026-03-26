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Home / Patiala / 108 mandis, 89 temporary centres for wheat procurement in Patiala district

108 mandis, 89 temporary centres for wheat procurement in Patiala district

9.13 lakh metric tonnes of produce expected this season

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 02:30 AM Mar 26, 2026 IST
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DC Walia directed officials to ensure provision of facilities in mandis, including cleanliness, drinking water, toilets, lighting and security. Representational Photo.
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As many as 108 mandis have been set up across Patiala district to handle the arrival of wheat during the rabi procurement season. Additionally, 89 temporary purchase centres will also be established by the administration. Around 9.13 lakh metric tonnes of wheat is likely to be procured in the mandis this season as compared to 9.21 lakh metric tonnes procured last year.

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The arrangements for procurement, scheduled to begin on April 1, were reviewed by Deputy Commissioner Varjit Walia during a meeting held at the District Administrative Complex. The meeting was attended by Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDM), procurement agencies, arhtiyas, transporters and labour contractors.

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Walia said agriculture was the backbone of Punjab’s economy and the administration had made advance arrangements to ensure farmers’ produce was procured in a smoothly and timely manner. Walia directed officials to ensure provision of facilities in mandis, including cleanliness, drinking water, toilets, lighting and security. “There should be no laxity in arrangements as CM Bhagwant Singh Mann is personally monitoring the wheat procurement process in the state,” he added.

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He instructed SDMs to make regular visits to mandis and take stock of the arrangements. The DC further directed that weighing scales and moisture meters must be kept in proper working condition and adequate arrangements for tarpaulins, crates and transportation should be ensured.

Walia appealed to farmers to bring their wheat to the mandis in a dry and clean condition so that they receive the correct price for their crop and there is no inconvenience. District Food Supply Controller Ravinder Kaur said labour, cartage and transportation preparations at all mandis were in the final stages and procurement agencies had already completed the necessary arrangements.

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