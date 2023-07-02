Rs 10L robbery solved, 2 held

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, July 1

The Amloh police solved Rs 10 lakh robbery case with the arrest of two persons and recovered Rs 7.7 lakh. However, one of their accomplices is at large. The police also seized the weapon used to commit the crime.

Amloh DSP Jangjit Singh said the complainant, Jasbir Singh, alleged that on June 26 evening four masked persons entered his office on Amloh Road, Mandi Gobindgarh, and snatched Rs 10 lakh at knifepoint.

The DSP said the robbers have been identified as Karandeep Singh, alias Kishan, and Salman Khan, both residents of Delhi.