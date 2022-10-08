11 fresh dengue cases in day in Patiala district, health officials focus on breeding grounds

Patiala, October 7
With 11 fresh cases, mosquito-borne viral disease dengue continues to spread its tentacles in the district.
The dengue case count in the district has already risen to 119 this season. Of these, 75 cases were reported from urban and suburban areas and 44 from the rural belt. As many as 22 cases have been reported over the past 48 hours — setting the alarm bells ringing for the Health Department.
Worryingly, cases are likely to shoot up in the next few days, said the Health Department. Dr Sumeet Singh, District Epidemiologist, said dengue cases were on the rise, therefore, people should take precaution to avoid mosquito bite.
He said, “There has been a steep rise in the cases. However, the situation is under control. Hospital admission was very low. People should start taking precaution to avoid deadly dengue. One should go to the hospital if they develop flu-like symptoms.”
He added dengue spread could be controlled by destroying breeding places, especially in air-coolers, tanks, refrigerator trays, and flower pots.
Meanwhile, health officials said Aedes mosquitoes, which spread dengue, were most active from 7 to 11 am and 5 to 8 pm, therefore, people should avoid places during those hours where chances of mosquitoes bites were high.
Larvae found at 289 sites
Meanwhile, the Health Department today detected dengue larvae at 289 sites in the district as part of “Friday Dry Day” — an anti-dengue drive. The dengue larvae were immediately destroyed by officials. As many as 31,395 households were checked by the health officials.
