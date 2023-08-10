11 fresh dengue cases in Patiala district

Patiala, August 9
The district on Wednesday reported 11 new cases of dengue. Officials said during the ongoing monsoon season, the district had so far reported 65 cases of dengue. The Health Department has carried out 473 tests and deemed 321 as suspected cases.
Health officials said the symptoms included high grade fever and one or more out of a headache, pain behind the eyes, pain in muscles, joints or bones, rashes, nausea and vomiting.
Epidemiologist Dr Sumeet Singh said those who had symptoms like stomach or abdominal pain, vomiting (at least three times in 24 hours), failure to urinate for more than 24 hours, decreased blood pressure, bleeding from nose or gums, vomiting blood, blood in stool, or dark black stool and feeling tired and restlessness should seek immediate help at government hospitals.
