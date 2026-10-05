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Home / Patiala / 110 of 124 milk samples fail purity test in Patiala

110 of 124 milk samples fail purity test in Patiala

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 12:02 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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The camps were organised on September 28, 29 and 30.
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Of the 124 milk samples tested during three consecutive milk purity testing camps in Patiala, 110 were found below the prescribed standards, raising concerns over the quality of milk being consumed by the local residents.

The camps were organised on September 28, 29 and 30 under the “Mehta Di Pukar, Milawat Nu Inkaar” campaign launched by the District Planning Committee Chairman Tejinder Mehta, with the support of the Dairy Development Department.

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At the first camp at Shiv Mandir, Sarowala Mohalla, 51 samples were tested, of which 43 were found below standards. The samples contained 10 to 40 per cent water, while one sample reportedly contained sucrose.

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At the second camp at Jeenagar Dharamshala near Top Khana Mor, 31 of 35 samples were found below standards, with water content ranging from 10 to 57 per cent.

At the third camp at Tavakli Mor, 36 of 38 samples were found below standards, with 10 to 57 per cent water detected.

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Mehta said it was aimed at creating awareness among consumers about milk quality. The Deputy Director of Dairy Development Department Dalbir Kumar said consumers were informed about the quality of their milk at the camps itself. The department officials, including Dairy Development Inspectors Kulwinder Singh, Lakhmir Singh and Upinderjit Kaur conducted the testing.

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