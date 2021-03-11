114 students selected at Punjabi University job fair

Patiala, April 29
Over 114 students fromdifferent department of Punjabi University were selected by companies in a placement drive here today. Officials said the drive was held in association with the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises. Among others, Axis Bank selected 10 students, Akal Academy 74 as faculty members for various schools in four states and Maruti Suzuki selected nine students.
