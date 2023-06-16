12 from school in city clear NEET

Patiala, June 15
Twelve students of DAV Public School, Bhupindra Road, cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) this year.
Principal Vivek Tiwari congratulated Aabha Gupta (98.1%), Rahil Kumar (95.66%), Keerat Kaur Sidhu (88.79%), Tanya Tathgir (86.14%), Kartik Loumash (86.11%), Palak Verma (84.47%), Aaryahi (81.90%), Priyakshi Sharma (80.56%), Navrose Kaur Sidhu, Harnoorpreet Singh, Heena Sahni and Tanveer Kaur on their performance in the national medical entrance exam.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
140 kmph, Biparjoy uproots trees, power poles; two dead
Cyclone makes landfall at Jakhau port, rescue underway
Chargesheet filed against WFI chief for sexual abuse, stalking
Delhi cops want POCSO case dropped | ‘Weak’ indictment upset...
India to get 30 US armed drones
DAC nod ahead of Modi’s state visit