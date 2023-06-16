12 from school in city clear NEET

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 15

Twelve students of DAV Public School, Bhupindra Road, cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) this year.

Principal Vivek Tiwari congratulated Aabha Gupta (98.1%), Rahil Kumar (95.66%), Keerat Kaur Sidhu (88.79%), Tanya Tathgir (86.14%), Kartik Loumash (86.11%), Palak Verma (84.47%), Aaryahi (81.90%), Priyakshi Sharma (80.56%), Navrose Kaur Sidhu, Harnoorpreet Singh, Heena Sahni and Tanveer Kaur on their performance in the national medical entrance exam.