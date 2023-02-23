125 folk artistes to perform at craft fair

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 22

The city is once again set to host artisans and artistes from India and abroad for the craft fair at Sheesh Mahal. Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said the fair was being organised to spread awareness among people about their culture and rich and valuable heritage.

Accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Gautam Jain, ADC Rural Development Isha Singhal, Assistant Commissioner (UT) Akshita Gupta, SDM Sanjeev Kumar and Municipal Corporation Joint Commissioner Jeevan Jot Kaur, the DC said products prepared by foreign guests depicting culture, art and handicraft of different states of the country will be displayed.

She said a large number of visitors are expected to visit the craft fair, which is scheduled to begin on February 25.

The fair will begin with celebrations at Sheesh Mahal on February 25, followed by an equestrian event at the Polo Ground on February 25 and 26 and a treasure hunt activity and a performance by singer Amrit Mann on February 26. Classical music programmes will be held at Qila Mubarak from March 2 to 4, where Ustad Wasifuddin Dagar, Ustad Shujaat Khan, Pandit Biswajit Roy Chowdhury and Pandit Sajan Mishra will perform. On March 4, Prof Nivedita Singh, Ustad Jawaad Ali Khan and Manjari Chaturvedi will showcase their talents. Master Salim will perform at the craft fair on March 5.

The DC said, “Around 125 folk artistes from more than a dozen states will perform at the North Regional Cultural Centre here. Handicrafts by more than 110 artisans from all over the country will be presented at the fair for purchase. Artisans from Afghanistan, Thailand and South Africa will also be setting up stalls at the fair.”