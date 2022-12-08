13 booked for using bogus papers to get GST numbers

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 7

On a complaint file by the district GST Department, the police have registered a case against 13 persons who had applied for GST numbers using fake documents. Of the 13, six are from Punjab.

A case has been registered under Sections 420, 465, 468 and 471, IPC, and 6D of the Information Technology Act.

Dr Aman Gupta, Assistant Commissioner of GST, Fatehgarh Sahib, said the suspects applied for State GST number by presenting fake documents such as PAN card, Aadhaar card, rent deed, etc.

During scrutiny of documents, it was found more than 150 GST numbers had been applied on one rent deed. Therefore, the department did not issue the numbers.

Gupta said raids were conducted on certain finance firms at Mandi Gobindgarh and fake invoices issued by fake dealers were detected. He said the department has blocked the input tax credit of these firms.

He said FIRs would be registered against all those who apply use fake documents.