14 new dengue cases reported in Patiala district

Patiala, November 29

The district reported 14 fresh dengue cases today, taking the tally to 945. Among the fresh cases, nine were reported from the urban belt and five from the rural belt.

A health official said the average number of daily cases had declined, but cases would continue to pour in for the next 10 days.

District epidemiologist Sumeet Singh said sporadic cases would continue to surface for the next few days before the average daily temperature goes below 14°C.

Meanwhile, the district reported six fresh cases of chikungunya, taking the total count of cases to 60.