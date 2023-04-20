14 new infections reported in Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 19

The district today saw 14 fresh Covid cases, taking the total tally of active cases to 39.

District vaccination officer Dr Rajesh Kumar said a total 12,760 Covid cases had been reported in the district so far. Of these, 12,284 had been cured and 437 had been reported dead till date.

He said the patients are under treatment in home isolation.