15,875 metric tonne of wheat procured in Fatehgarh Sahib district

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 15
The procurement of wheat is going on smoothly at all centres in the district.
Of the 18,107 metric tonne of wheat in the grain markets of the district, the government procurement agencies and private traders have procured 15,875 metric tonne so far.
Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill said of the total procured wheat, 4,207 metric tonne has been procured by Pungrain, 4,094 metric tonne by Markfed, 2,370 metric tonne by Punsup, 3,707 metric tonne by warehouse, 1,187 metric tonne by Food Corporation of India and 310 metric tonne by private traders.
She said proper arrangement of clean drinking water and proper facilities in the waiting rooms and toilets had been made in the mandis for the farmers and that the procurement process was going on smoothly.
The DC appealed to the farmers to not harvest the crop with combine harvesters from 7 pm to 6 am as it increases moisture in the crop. She urged the farmers to bring the crop as per specification so that they do not face any difficulty.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city
Kejriwal was accompanied to the agency's office by his Punja...
Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University
As per the complainant, AAP leaders made ‘defamatory’ statem...
CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's uncle for brother's murder
In the 2019 murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS...
‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police
Planned to kill them by posing as local journalists and blen...
Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA
Six-time MLA Shettar parts ways with the saffron party after...