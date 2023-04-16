15,875 metric tonne of wheat procured in Fatehgarh Sahib district

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 15

The procurement of wheat is going on smoothly at all centres in the district.

Of the 18,107 metric tonne of wheat in the grain markets of the district, the government procurement agencies and private traders have procured 15,875 metric tonne so far.

Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill said of the total procured wheat, 4,207 metric tonne has been procured by Pungrain, 4,094 metric tonne by Markfed, 2,370 metric tonne by Punsup, 3,707 metric tonne by warehouse, 1,187 metric tonne by Food Corporation of India and 310 metric tonne by private traders.

She said proper arrangement of clean drinking water and proper facilities in the waiting rooms and toilets had been made in the mandis for the farmers and that the procurement process was going on smoothly.

The DC appealed to the farmers to not harvest the crop with combine harvesters from 7 pm to 6 am as it increases moisture in the crop. She urged the farmers to bring the crop as per specification so that they do not face any difficulty.