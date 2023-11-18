15-Day National Theatre Festival kicks off in city

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 17

The Late Pritam Singh Oberai Memorial 15-Day National Theatre Festival kicked off last night (Nov 16) with its opening ceremony at the Kalidasa Auditorium. The event was inaugurated by the Managing Trustee of the Sarbat Da Bhala Trust, Dr SP Singh Oberoi, along with his colleagues. The festival is being organised by Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust, Kala Kritti Patiala and Natraj Arts Theatre in collaboration with the North Zone Cultural Centre. On the first day of the festival, Balwant Gargi’s drama Balde Tibbe was staged by Kala Kritti. It was directed by Parminder Pal Kaur.