15 Punjabi University faculty figure in Stanford’s top scientists list

Fifteen faculty members of the Punjabi University have figured in the 2026 list of the world’s top 2 per cent scientists, which has been released by the Stanford University in the US, highlighting the university’s research contributions in various disciplines.

Of the 15 faculty members, 13 have been featured in the single-year category, based on research data for 2025, while nine have secured a place in the career-long category. These two categories have 15 faculty members in total, with some featuring in both the lists.

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The selection was based on c-scores, calculated with and without self-citations, among the world’s top one lakh scientists.

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Congratulating the faculty members, the Vice-Chancellor Dr Jagdeep Singh said the achievement was a matter of pride for the university and reflected its strengthening research culture and academic environment.

He expressed hope that more faculty members would feature in the list in the coming years, bringing further recognition to the Punjab’s premier institution.

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The faculty members featured in the single-year category are Dr Ram Sarup Singh, Dr S K Ashok Kumar, Dr Parveen Lata, Dr Amteshwar Singh Jaggi, Dr Om Silakari, Dr Narinder Pal Singh, Dr Ashok Kumar Malik, Dr Amanpreet Kaur, Dr Nirmal Singh, Dr Subhjeet Panda, Dr Rajesh Kumar Goyal, Dr Puneetpal and Dr Gulshan Bansal.

Those figuring in the career-long category are Dr Ram Sarup Singh, Dr Ashok Kumar Malik, Dr Ashok Kumar Tiwari, Dr Amteshwar Singh Jaggi, Dr Amanpreet Kaur, Dr Om Silakari, Dr Nirmal Singh, Dr B B Chandan Singh and Dr Parveen Lata.