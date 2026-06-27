150 vendors felicitated in Patiala

The Municipal Corporation on Friday organised a special PM SVANidhi Mahotsav to promote financial inclusion and create awareness about government welfare schemes for street vendors. Around 150 vendors from across the city participated in the event.

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The Mayor Kundan Gogia and Additional Commissioner Simarpreet Kaur said the event was aimed at encouraging financial independence among small vendors and recognising beneficiaries who had repaid their loans on time.

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They felicitated the vendors who had cleared all instalments of their loans within the stipulated period.

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The Food Safety Officer, Dr Gurpreet Kaur, educated the vendors on food hygiene, cleanliness and food safety standards. She emphasised that maintaining hygienic practices helped protect public health while strengthening customer confidence and business growth.

The Additional Commissioner, Simarpreet Kaur, reaffirmed the Municipal Corporation’s commitment to ensuring that the eligible street vendors received maximum benefits under various government schemes. She said awareness and facilitation camps were being organised regularly to extend these benefits to more beneficiaries.