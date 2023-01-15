17,115 challans issued for traffic violations in 2022

Patiala, January 14
The traffic police issued as many as 17,115 challans to violators in the district in 2022. SSP Varun Sharma said the traffic wing of the district police held about 581 awareness seminars to educate and spread awareness among people about the need to follow traffic rules.
The SSP said an amount of Rs 90.48 lakh was collected as fines from 17,115 violators between January 1 and December 31, 2022. “Of the total, 16,512 challans were sent to the court and office of the Transport Department, while 603 were issued on the spot,” he said.
He further appealed to the people to follow traffic rules as it helps in saving one’s life and that of others too.
