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Home / Patiala / 17 years after marriage, woman kills husband with paramour's help

17 years after marriage, woman kills husband with paramour's help

The complainant stated that Sukhwinder Singh had sustained serious head injuries

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Kulwinder Sandhu
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 12:52 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Seventeen years after her marriage, a woman, with the help of her paramour, allegedly murdered her husband at Harimajra village in Patiala district, the police officials confirmed today.

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The police have registered a case of murder under Sections 103(1) and 61(2) of the BNS at the Ghanaur police station and begun investigations into the incident.

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Moti Ram, son of Ajmer Singh of Dandiana village, Ambala district, had lodged a complaint with the Patiala police that his brother-in-law Sukhwinder Singh of Harimajra village had been murdered by his wife and her paramour. 

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According to the complainant, Sukhwinder Singh had been married to Harjit Kaur for about 17 years and was residing with his family at Harimajra village.

On July 20, the complainant received a phone call from a relative informing him that Sukhwinder Singh had sustained injuries and had been admitted to Rajindra Hospital, Patiala. By the time the family reached the hospital, he was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh.

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The complainant stated that Sukhwinder Singh was unconscious and had sustained serious head injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Moti Ram alleged that Harjit Kaur was in an illicit relationship with one Shinder Singh, who frequently visited their house, leading to frequent disputes between the couple. 

He alleged that Harjit and Shinder conspired and attacked Sukhwinder on the head with a rod or some heavy material during the intervening night of July 19 and 20, causing his death.

He further alleged that after the incident, Harjit falsely informed the hospital that Sukhwinder had suffered injuries after falling from the roof of the house.

As the complaint raised suspicions, a case of murder was registered. Investigations are under way.

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