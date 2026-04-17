18 DPS students score above 95%

All students of Delhi Public School (DPS), Patiala, have cleared the CBSE Class X exams. Cadence Singh topped the school by scoring 98.8%, followed by Harsimar Singh at 98.4% and Tarishi Gupta and Angel Marken at 98%.

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Eighteen students out of the total 95, who appeared for the exams, passed with distinction and scored above 95%. A total of 46 students scored above 90%.

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Razveen Kaur, Aniruddha Bera, Jasveen Kaur, Ameekjot Singh Bhullar, Jainish Singh, Vinita Bimbra, Khushleen Kerval, Karanvir Pratap Singh, Priyanshi, Tanisha Garg, Medhansh Chhabra, Khanak Goyal, Pranav Mukesh and Naman Bansal were the top scorers of the Class X results. Principal Santosh Shukla congratulated all meritorious students for their achievement.