Rs 19.70 cr collected under OTS scheme

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 29

The MC has collected Rs 19.70 crore from April 1 till December 27. MC Secretary Sunil Malhotra said from December 1 to 29, the civic body had collected Rs 4.26 crore in property tax. In the financial year 2022-23, the civic body had collected Rs 22 crore till March 31.

MC Joint Commissioner Babandeep Singh confirmed that in order to facilitate the residents, the deadline for filing property tax, without penalty and interest (under the OTS scheme), for the financial years 2013-14 to 2023-24 has been extended to December 31. Consequently, the property tax branch of the MC will remain open on Saturday and Sunday — December 30 and 31 — from 9am to 1pm.

He urged the residents to avail the benefits of the OTS scheme as the MC has exempted interest, penalty and late payment charges on pending house and property tax. The residents have to pay only the tax amount. The scheme will end on December 31, following which property tax alongwith penalty will be collected from the residents till March 31.