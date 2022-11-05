19 new dengue cases in 24 hrs, count 421

Patiala, November 4
Patiala reported 19 fresh dengue cases today. The count in the district has now risen to 421. Of the 19, the rural areas reported 10 cases while the urban belt recorded nine cases.
Talking about misconceptions regarding dengue, he said people’s belief that any mosquito bite can spread the disease is not true. “Dengue is not spread by every mosquito. Aedes aegypti (recognised by black and white markings on its legs) is the only mosquito that spreads dengue. He further said every patient having a fever and a low platelet count should not be viewed as suffering from dengue.
