19-year-old Punjabi University student commits suicide
A 19- year-old student from Mansa district allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at Mata Sahib Kaur Hostel in Punjabi University here on Wednesday.
She was a third-year student in the five-year integrated course.
The incident came to light at around 3.30 pm when the fellow hostellers spotted her hanging from the fan in her room.
