2,455 beneficiaries jabbed against Covid in district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 9

To speed up the slow Covid-19 vaccination pace, the Patiala Civil Surgeon today visited various vaccination centres in the district.

Civil Surgeon Dr Jatinder Kansal today visited vaccination centres at Police Lines, Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital, Community Health centre (CHC) Model Town and CHC Tripuri. Officials of the Health Department said that 2,455 Covid-19 doses were administered to the beneficiaries on Saturday.

Of 2,455 beneficiaries, 374 were administered the first dose, while 1,323 were jabbed with the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. 758 beneficiaries had been given the booster (third) dose, said the officials. Dr Kansal made an appeal to the people to get their due vaccination doses at the earliest. —