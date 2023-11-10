2,462 labourers to get benefits worth Rs 4.8 cr

Patiala, November 9
The Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board is set to provide a sum of Rs 4.88 crore for the labourers working in the construction sector at the Rajpura sub-division under various welfare schemes.
This amount will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of 2,462 eligible beneficiaries.
This was announced by the Deputy Commissioner after a meeting with the department officials. She said that Rs 4,88,45,000 had already been granted for the benefit of construction labourers.
