2.5-kg opium, 4.2K intoxicating tablets seized

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, February 17

The police have arrested two peddlers and seized 2.5-kg opium and 4,200 tablets from their possession.

SP (Investigation) Digvijay Kapil said the Mullepur police had laid a naka near Reona village when they signalled a biker to stop for checking, but he tried to flee. After chasing him, the police caught hold of him and arrested him. During a search, the police seized 2.5 kg opium from his bag. The arrested has been identified as Harjit Singh.

In another case, the Chunni police, led by ASI Kashmiri Lal, arrested a peddler identified as Gurcharan Singh of Pamur village and seized 4,200 intoxicating tablets from his possession.

Cases have been registered against the suspects and investigation initiated.