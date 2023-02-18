2.5-kg opium, 4.2K intoxicating tablets seized

Fatehgarh Sahib, February 17
The police have arrested two peddlers and seized 2.5-kg opium and 4,200 tablets from their possession.
SP (Investigation) Digvijay Kapil said the Mullepur police had laid a naka near Reona village when they signalled a biker to stop for checking, but he tried to flee. After chasing him, the police caught hold of him and arrested him. During a search, the police seized 2.5 kg opium from his bag. The arrested has been identified as Harjit Singh.
In another case, the Chunni police, led by ASI Kashmiri Lal, arrested a peddler identified as Gurcharan Singh of Pamur village and seized 4,200 intoxicating tablets from his possession.
Cases have been registered against the suspects and investigation initiated.
