2.9% voters above 80, 1.85% divyangs opt for postal ballot

Some voters on list already dead, find polling staff during visit

An elderly woman casts her postal ballot in Patiala on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, February 16

Only 2.9 per cent voters above 80 years of age here have opted to cast votes through postal ballot. Officials on duty to deliver the postal ballots said some voters were found dead during their visit, while others (officials on election duty) were late in filing applications.

There are a total of 34,564 electors in the above 80 years category who are eligible to vote through the postal ballot in Patiala. Of these, the returning officers received consent letters from 1,022 to avail the service by Tuesday. The DEO’s office said 777 voters had already received postal ballots and returned them after casting votes as well. The DEO office has received consent for availing postal ballot service from 229 (1.85 per cent) out of 12,362 eligible PwD voters and from 1,961 (19.37 per cent) out of 10,122 polling-staff on election duty by Tuesday. The window to apply for postal ballots for absentee voters (electors above the age of 80 and PwD voters) ended on January 30, while some ROs continued to accept applications from election duty employees till February 16.

Number of voters no more

A number of voters above 80 years of age were found dead upon visit of ROs teams. Returning Officer (RO) Sanaur, Jasleen Kaur Bhullar, said the absentee voters were able to apply for the service till January 30. “In Sanaur, we received 120 consent letters of 80+ voters along with 11 from PwD voters. A number of those aged above 80 years were found dead, while others despite having given consent letters said they wanted to vote in-person at the booth. “But that is not allowed. Once they submit consent letters we maintain a data and exclude them from lists of eligible voters, who can’t vote in-person at polling booths,” she said.

Nabha RO Kanu Garg said 10 voters above 80 years of age in Nabha were found dead upon visit. “Our teams were also not able to meet some of them, while a few were not in a position to move or cast a vote. Their votes were not collected.”

Officers on election duty late in filing applications

Kanu Garg said her office had stopped receiving applications from officers on essential election duty on February 15. “This is because we have to mark the voter lists as well. Many officers on essential election duty are late in filing applications. Their consent letters are not being accepted,” she said. Gautam Jain, RO, Patiala Rural, said applications of some of the applicants had discrepancies.

