2 booked for abetting sarpanch’s suicide

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 25

The police have booked a Junior Engireer (JE), Tarlochan Singh, and the Panchayat Secretary, Amrik Singh of the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats, for allegedly abetting sarpanch’s suicide.

The duo has been booked after a two-day protest by the family members and villagers.

The deceased’s family claimed that Dildar Singh ended his life as the suspects had misused a blank cheque with the sarpanch’s signature and was being mentally harassed by them.

Ghuman Singh Rajgarh, member of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal), said, “The suspects had been blackmailing the sarpanch for over a month.” He further said, “We had to stage a sit-in outside the police station as the police were not registering an FIR against the two.”

Passisana SHO Ankurdeep Singh said, “We have filed an FIR against the JE and the Panchayat secretary for abetting the sarpanch’s suicide on a complaint filed by the deceased’s son.”

The villagers called off the protest after the registration of the FIR.