2 booked for duping Khanna man of Rs 75L

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 18

The police have registered an FIR against two persons for allegedly cheating a Khanna resident on the pretext of making him a partner in a restaurant. The police have started investigation into the case.

Gurjashan Singh, in his complaint to the Civil Lines police station, said, “We had planned to open up a restaurant on the top floor of Raj Kamal Square on Bhupindra Road. Anhad Singh, a resident of Sector 2 in Chandigarh, and Nihal Singh of Teg Colony offered me a 45 per cent share, while they would hold a 25 per cent share each. We also entered into a partnership deed for the same.”

“However, after accepting Rs 75 lakh from me on the pretext of initial expenditure on setting up the restaurant, the accused allegedly cheated me of the money. They started dilly-dallying on giving the details of the total expenditure incurred by them. They also refused to return the money, following which I approached the police,” he added.

Civil Lines SHO Harjinder Singh Dhillon said the accused had opened a restaurant by the name of ‘Olivia House Patiala’, and the victim had alleged that they had cheated him. “We are investigating the matter and an FIR has been registered based on the complaint filed by Gurjashan Singh. We will seek all documents and thoroughly probe the matter,” he stated.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) has been registered against Anhad and Nihal.