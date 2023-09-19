2 booked for duping Khanna man of Rs 75L

Patiala, September 18
The police have registered an FIR against two persons for allegedly cheating a Khanna resident on the pretext of making him a partner in a restaurant. The police have started investigation into the case.
Gurjashan Singh, in his complaint to the Civil Lines police station, said, “We had planned to open up a restaurant on the top floor of Raj Kamal Square on Bhupindra Road. Anhad Singh, a resident of Sector 2 in Chandigarh, and Nihal Singh of Teg Colony offered me a 45 per cent share, while they would hold a 25 per cent share each. We also entered into a partnership deed for the same.”
“However, after accepting Rs 75 lakh from me on the pretext of initial expenditure on setting up the restaurant, the accused allegedly cheated me of the money. They started dilly-dallying on giving the details of the total expenditure incurred by them. They also refused to return the money, following which I approached the police,” he added.
Civil Lines SHO Harjinder Singh Dhillon said the accused had opened a restaurant by the name of ‘Olivia House Patiala’, and the victim had alleged that they had cheated him. “We are investigating the matter and an FIR has been registered based on the complaint filed by Gurjashan Singh. We will seek all documents and thoroughly probe the matter,” he stated.
A case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust) has been registered against Anhad and Nihal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'
India summons the Canadian High Commissioner
Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's slaying
Justin Trudeau told Parliament that he brought up the slayin...
Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder
Nijjar was shot dead outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, Britis...
Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada
Canada is home to an influential Sikh community and Indian l...
Aditya L1 spacecraft sets off for its final destination
The 1,475 kg satellite, equipped with seven instruments to s...