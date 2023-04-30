2 commission agents held for firing at Bassi Pathana hospital

Surinder Bhardwaj
Fatehgarh Sahib, April 29
The Bassi Pathana police registered a cross case against two commission agents of Mann Enterprises and Naresh Kumar Commission Agents for allegedly firing at each other on the Civil Hospital premises.
Both of them had been admitted to the hospital after suffering injuries during a quarrel in the grain market over the unloading of wheat.
A case has been registered under Sections 323,341, 356, 506, 34 of the IPC and 27, 54, 59 of the Arms Act.
The fight broke out over shortage of area for the wheat bags to be placed. A quarrel ensued between the two which took a violent turn. Both of them suffered injuries and were taken to the Bassi Pathana Civil Hospital.
Their supporters later reached the hospital, where they had a free-for-all. A few shots were allegedly fired from both sides, which frightened the hospital staff. A police team led by DSP Amarpreet Singh reached the spot and controlled the situation. The supporters of both the parties were taken into custody.
The DSP said a cross case had been registered and the culprits arrested.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Won’t quit, will face probe: WFI chief
Says resigning will mean admitting guilt | Don’t use protest...
SEBI seeks 6 more months from SC to complete probe
CJI Bench had ordered probe within 2 months
EAM ahead of Goa meet: Ties with China ‘abnormal’ due to violation of border pacts
Jaishankar assails Pakistan for backing cross-border terrori...
UP court convicts gangster Ansari, MP brother in MLA murder case
Afzal Ansari set to lose LS membership
A first: 5 women inducted into Artillery
Three officers posted to units deployed along China | Two at...