2-day conclave on 'future of corporate law' ends in Patiala

A two-day career conclave on “Future of corporate law: Careers, trends and opportunities” concluded at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) here today. The session commenced with the address by participants.

Addressing those present on the occasion, Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Anupinder Singh Grewal emphasised that judicial decisions must be grounded in facts, expert evidence and the rule of law. He highlighted an interesting moment during the hearing when the credentials of the petitioner filing the PIL were questioned, highlighting the importance of legal standing and subject-matter knowledge in public interest litigation.

Reflecting on his broader legal journey, Justice Grewal spoke candidly about challenges and rewards of litigation. He said: “There are no overnight successes in the legal profession and that the initial years often involve working with clients from disadvantaged backgrounds — people who may not be able to afford seasoned counsel, but entrust young lawyers with hope.” These formative experiences, he said, offered immense satisfaction and shaped a lawyer’s ethical foundation.

RGNUL Vice Chancellor Prof Jai Shankar Singh extended welcome to all guests and mentioned that the spirit of continuous learning and professional growth can be kept alive by engaging with distinguished leaders from the corporate sector, litigation and other intersecting legal professions.

The conclave concluded with a vote of thanks by Shiva Satish Sharda who provided valuable insights in the conduct of the event and its importance for future lawyers.