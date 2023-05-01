2 held with 1-kg opium, 70-kg poppy husk

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 30

In separate cases, the district police arrested two drug peddlers and seized poppy husk and opium from their possession.

SP (Investigation) Digvijay Kapil said under the campaign launched by the district police to make Fatehgarh Sahib a drug-free district, a police team led by Bassi Pathana police station in-charge Harwinder Singh had laid a naka at the T-point near Sahidgarh village.

He said during checking, the seized 1-kg opium from a scooterist, identified as Gurpreet Singh of Nandpur village.

The suspect was taken into custody. Gurpreet has been booked under the NDPS Act and further investigation has been initiated.

The SP said the police arrested Inderjit Singh of Kalaur and seized 70-kg poppy husk from his possession. A police team led by in-charge of Bassi Pathana police chowki Major Singh had laid a naka near Rasulpur village, where they intercepted a motorcyclist for checking. The biker tried to flee, but was overpowered by the police after he slipped.

He has been booked under the NDPS Act.