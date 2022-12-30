2 held with 10-kg opium

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 29

The police have foiled an inter-state nexus of drug peddlers involved in smuggling opium into Punjab with the arrest of two suspects. The police seized 10 kg of opium from their possession. The opium was found hidden in their car.

While addressing the media, SSP Varun Sharma said a team led by Nabha Sadar SHO Gurpreet Bhinder got a tip-off that two persons were trying to smuggle contrabands in Patiala. “A naka was laid near Rohti Bridge in Nabha, where a car bearing registration number HR55Y4422, was stopped for checking. After the cops got suspicious, they searched the car and found a bag hidden under the driver’s seat,” the SSP said.

He said 10-kg opium was recovered from the bag, following which the two suspects, Ranbir Singh and Kuldeep Singh, residents of Kakkherhi village in Kaithal, Haryana, were arrested on the spot.

The SHO said, “Both suspects face NDPS cases in Punjab and Haryana. We have procured police remand of the two and will interrogate them to ascertain as to to whom were they supplying the drugs to and where were they getting it from.”