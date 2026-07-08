2 killed in Dhuri; old enmity suspected, say police

A day after two youths were killed at a salon in Dhuri, the police have booked eight persons by name, including a woman, and unidentified persons accused in connection with the killing of the duo.

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The victims have been identified as Anil Kumar (27) and Dev Kumar (21).

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A murder case has been registered against Ashok Kumar; his three sons, Laddu, Sawan and Baba; Prince and Raman Kumar, sons of Vicky Kumar; Karan Rataul; Rani; and some unidentified persons.

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According to Dhuri DSP Gurpreet Singh, the killings were the result of an old personal enmity.

Police said the assailants entered the salon on Tuesday and assaulted the two victims with sharp-edged weapons. While Dev died on the spot, Ajay succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

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The accused fled after the attack from the busy Kakarwal Chow area in Dirba.

The police have registered a case on the statement of Dev’s father and launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

Police said Vicky Kumar, a former president of the Nagar Council, is already lodged in jail in connection with another case.