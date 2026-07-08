DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Patiala / 2 killed in Dhuri; old enmity suspected, say police

2 killed in Dhuri; old enmity suspected, say police

A day after two youths were killed at a salon in Dhuri, the police have booked eight persons by name, including a woman, and some unidentified persons

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 02:09 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A day after two youths were killed at a salon in Dhuri, the police have booked eight persons by name, including a woman, and unidentified persons accused in connection with the killing of the duo.

Advertisement

The victims have been identified as Anil Kumar (27) and Dev Kumar (21).

Advertisement

A murder case has been registered against Ashok Kumar; his three sons, Laddu, Sawan and Baba; Prince and Raman Kumar, sons of Vicky Kumar; Karan Rataul; Rani; and some unidentified persons.

Advertisement

According to Dhuri DSP Gurpreet Singh, the killings were the result of an old personal enmity.

Police said the assailants entered the salon on Tuesday and assaulted the two victims with sharp-edged weapons. While Dev died on the spot, Ajay succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Advertisement

The accused fled after the attack from the busy Kakarwal Chow area in Dirba.

The police have registered a case on the statement of Dev’s father and launched a manhunt to arrest the accused.

Police said Vicky Kumar, a former president of the Nagar Council, is already lodged in jail in connection with another case.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts