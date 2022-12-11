2 labourers killed, 1 injured as soil caves in

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 10

Two labourers were killed and another suffered serious injuries after the soil caved in inside a pit in Samana here this morning.

According to local residents, the labourers were digging the pit for sewerage at Namdhari Colony. The incident took place when it got filled with sewage water released from illegal connections.

“Due to mud and sewage water, it became marshy. As a result, two labourers drowned in it and died on the spot. Local residents managed to take out a labourer from the pit. He was rushed to a hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical,” said the police, who carried out the rescue operations.

Officials said the labourers were engaged by a contractor. They were working here for the past two days. When they were inside the pit, which is around 15 feet deep, sewage water released from illegal connections filled it all of a sudden. As a result, mud kept on the sides caved in inside the pit.

Senior officials confirmed that a probe had been ordered and the bodies had been sent for postmortem examination.