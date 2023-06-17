2 lakh sites inspected for dengue larvae in district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 16

Teams of the Health Department have inspected over 2 lakh places for dengue larvae in the district to date. The staff checked as many as 31,355 places and destroyed larvae at 228 spots today.

The teams carried out inspection at Pepsu Bhakra Colony, Ramdas Colony, Badungar, Ragho Majra, Green Park Colony and Gurbaksh Colony here.

Dr Raminder Kaur, Civil Surgeon, said the health teams destroyed larvae at 228 places. She said, “Till now, we have checked over 2 lakh places and homes for dengue larvae across the district. The activity in this regard will continue.”

She added the district had recorded only one case of dengue this season. “But the number of cases can increase in case rainwater is nor removed from discarded utensils kept around houses and other places.”

The District Epidemiologist, Dr Sumeet, said residents should get themselves checked from a doctor in case of fever.