2 land in police net with 10 stolen bikes in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 20

The police today arrested two persons who had allegedly stolen over 10 bikes from the city area in the past few weeks. The two-member gang was targeting students who parked their vehicles outside tuition centres.

Civil Lines SHO Jaspreet Singh said an FIR under Section 379 of the IPC had been registered against the suspects on December 15. “Following investigations, our teams managed to catch the two suspects identified as Sandeep Singh and Parwinder Singh. The police recovered 10 motorcycles from them after their arrest. They were remanded in a five-day police custody on December 15. The two were today sent to judicial custody,” he said.

The duo had been targeting a specific brand of bikes. The SHO said, “A majority of the recovered motorcycles are Hero Honda Splender as their locks can be easily broken and are easy to steal.”