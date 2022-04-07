2 murders in 24 hours rock Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 6

Two murders in last 24-hours in the royal city have sent shock waves among residents as both murders happened in public view.

A youth was allegedly shot dead by his friends after a minor spat that later turned bloody here on Tuesday night. Dharminder Singh ran a sports club at Daun Kalan village and was active in village politics. In another incident, 19-year-old Pritpal was killed with a sharp-edged weapon on his way to the temple in the city.

Police said Dharminder, who was associated with the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club, was politically active. In the recent Punjab Assembly elections, he had supported AAP candidate and had openly campaigned for the Aam Aadmi Party in Ghanaur.

Dharminder was shot dead allegedly by two persons, who later fled the spot.

The trio was having drinks at a nearby eatery shop where they had an altercation and the victim allegedly abused them after which they manhandled him. Later, the duo returned with a few people and allegedly attacked him, near Punjabi University. “One of them took out a weapon and fired at Dharminder, who died on the spot,” said the police.

A video of the entire incident went viral on social media in which a number of youths can be seen with their faces covered and attacking Dharminder and a couple of others.

Patiala SSP Nanak Singh said the victim was shot dead following a heated exchange between the two groups. We are probing the matter, he said.

In a separate incident, a 19-year old youth was allegedly murdered by some unknown persons using a knife here near the Kali Mata Temple. Darshan Nagar resident, Pritpal, was working at a roadside kiosk and had gone to the temple to pay obeisance when unknown persons attacked him. The Lahori Gate police have registered a case of murder against unknown persons and are investigating the matter.

