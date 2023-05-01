2 nabbed for abetting youth’s suicide

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 30
A youth allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a fan at his house last evening. He has been identified as Mandeep Singh of Mulepur village.
ASI Tilak Raj said as per the FIR, Bhajan Kaur, mother of the deceased, alleged that he was upset for the past few days as their neighbour Gurnam Singh had accused Mandeep of having illicit relations with his wife.
She said a quarrel had ensued between the two a few days ago and the matter was reported to the village panchayat. During the panchayat hearing, Gurnam and Rai Singh accused Mandeep of having illicit relations and insulted and abused him, she said. Bhajan said the two asked him to apologise in the panchayat.
He felt humiliated and was upset over the matter, she said. Bhajan alleged that Mandeep was alone at the house on Saturday, when he took the extreme step.
The ASI said the police have booked suspects Gurnam and Rai under relevant sections on the charge of inciting Mandeep to commit suicide. The two have been arrested.
