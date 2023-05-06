2 powerlifters bring laurels, bag medals

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 5

Two powerlifters - Sahil Sofat and Sanjay Shahi - from Fatehgarh Sahib not only brought laurels to the district, but also to the nation in the Asian Powerlifting Championship - 2023 held in Kerala. They created a new Asian record for the country as well as won gold and bronze medals in the Asian Powerlifting Championship.

District Sports Officer Rahul Deep Singh said Sahil Sofat won the gold medal for the country with a new Asian record in the 93-kg weight category, while Sanjay Sahi won the bronze medal in the 66-kg weight category.