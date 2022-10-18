2 Punjabi University teachers' groups to go to polls on Oct 21

Ravneet Singh
Patiala, October 17
The Punjabi University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) elections will witness a contest among candidates of two groups –the alliance of Punjabi University Teachers led by Avneet Pal Singh from the Department of Botany and the Progressive Teachers Alliance (PTA) led by Nishan Singh Deol from the Department of Physical Education – for the president’s post.
After withdrawal of nomination papers on Monday, only two contestants from the two alliances were left for election for each posts of president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary-cum- treasurer and total nine for seven posts as executive members.
In fact, the dynamics of the groups have changed this time. The Democratic Teachers’ Council (DTC), Centre for University Teachers (CUT), Free Thinkers’ Forum (FTF) and Sikh Intelligentsia Forum (SIF) have formed the collective Progressive Teachers Alliance (PTA), while members of the Progressive Teachers’ Council (PTC), Association of Progressive Teachers (APT), Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF) and Teachers for Society (TFS) have formed the Alliance of Punjabi University Teachers (APUT).
Also, this time, apart from matters revolving around availability of grants for the university, disbursal of salaries, promotion of employees and others, the teachers’ groups have improvement of the university’s image on mind.
The manifesto of the Alliance of Punjabi University Teachers mentions that the university’s image has suffered a blow due to statements, press notes and personal comments issued by various individuals on the campus in the past.
“This delivers a wrong message about university. So, we will work towards improving the university’s image by bringing to fore the institution’s intellectual work. We will find new ways to struggle for teachers’ rights,” the manifesto states.
The focus of the Progressive Teachers Alliance is on getting benefits of the old pension scheme for teaching employees, grants for the university, proper application of the university calendar and other matters.
Officials on the campus said the nomination papers were withdrawn by various candidates today. The polling would be held on October 21, they said.
