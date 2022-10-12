2 roads made one-way in Patiala to tackle festive rush

Patiala, October 11
The Municipal Corporation (MC) has declared the road from Sai Market to Anardana Chowk and one behind Leela Bhawan Market as one-way. The corporation has also issued directions to market committees and auto and e-rickshaw drivers against blocking the roads in view of the festival season.
MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppal today held a meeting with the traffic police and market associations.
MC officials said the corporation, the traffic police and market associations of the city would work in tandem to ensure smooth flow of traffic during the festival season.
Uppal, while issuing the orders, said auto and e-rickshaw drivers had been directed not to park their vehicles in clusters and block traffic. The MC would inform the traffic police on finding illegally parked vehicles in any part of the city.
The MC will also make regular announcements in the city and direct shopkeepers not to indulge in encroachment by keep their commodities for sale on roadsides.
