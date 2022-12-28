2 schools in Patiala fined for charging excess fee

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 27

The Fee Regulatory Body in Patiala has directed two private schools in the district to refund the excess fee they collected from students. The body has also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh on the schools.

Officials at the District Education Office said the two schools, Ryan International School, Urban Estate Phase-II and KSB World School have been fined for the violation of the Punjab Regulation of Fee of un-aided Educational Institutions Act. They said the action was initiated after the Fee Regulatory Body received complaints regarding the same.

The schools were initially issued notices after the body carried out inspections and found anomalies. The fine was imposed after they failed to provide a valid reason for the same. “They were found to have collected excess fee from students by bypassing the Punjab Regulation of Fee of un-aided Educational Institutions Act during the 2022-2023 session. The schools have been directed to refund the excess fee within a week,” an official from the District Education Office said.

Rs 3 lakh Fine imposed

