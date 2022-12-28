2 schools in Patiala fined for charging excess fee

Patiala, December 27
The Fee Regulatory Body in Patiala has directed two private schools in the district to refund the excess fee they collected from students. The body has also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh on the schools.
Officials at the District Education Office said the two schools, Ryan International School, Urban Estate Phase-II and KSB World School have been fined for the violation of the Punjab Regulation of Fee of un-aided Educational Institutions Act. They said the action was initiated after the Fee Regulatory Body received complaints regarding the same.
The schools were initially issued notices after the body carried out inspections and found anomalies. The fine was imposed after they failed to provide a valid reason for the same. “They were found to have collected excess fee from students by bypassing the Punjab Regulation of Fee of un-aided Educational Institutions Act during the 2022-2023 session. The schools have been directed to refund the excess fee within a week,” an official from the District Education Office said.
Rs 3 lakh Fine imposed
The schools were initially issued notices after the Fee Regulatory Body carried out inspections in the schools and found anomalies. The body imposed a fine of Rs 2L and Rs 1L after the schools failed to provide a valid reason for the same.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area
The terrorists are intercepted near Tawi bridge as they were...
Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm
More than 60 people have so far been reported dead as a resu...
3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona
The incident occurs on December 26 at Woods Canyon Lake in C...
22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house
Police suspect suicide
5 of family charred to death in UP
As per the initial report the fire starts from a stove