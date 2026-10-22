DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Patiala / 2 SSF cops among 3 booked for filming couples, extortion on lonely stretches in Punjab’s Patiala

2 SSF cops among 3 booked for filming couples, extortion on lonely stretches in Punjab’s Patiala

Sensing foul play, the young man in the car placed a discreet call to an acquaintance — a police sub-inspector in Patiala — seeking help

article_Author
Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 07:10 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

The Passiana police have booked three individuals, including two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) from the Sadak Suraksha Force (SSF), for allegedly targeting couples, filming them, and extorting money on isolated stretches.

Police have arrested ASI Karnail Singh and an accomplice, Gurpreet Singh, who posed as a fake police officer. Both were produced before a local court, which remanded them to two-day police custody. A third accused, ASI Balihar Singh, has also been named in the case.

Advertisement

According to police officials, Sub-Inspector Jagtar Singh of the Passiana police station received a tip-off that Gurpreet Singh was operating a Haryana-registered Alto car fitted with a fake Punjab registration plate. Preliminary findings reveal that ASIs Karnail Singh and Balihar Singh, who were deployed with SSF, teamed up with Gurpreet Singh to intercept couples sitting in vehicles on desolate roads, such as the Sullar-Main Road stretch. Gurpreet would allegedly record videos of the victims and use the footage to blackmail and extort money from them.

Advertisement

The matter came to light when the accused intercepted a couple seated in a car near the Sher Majra bridge. After filming them, they initially demanded Rs 20,000 to let them go. The deal was eventually struck at Rs 5,000.

Sensing foul play, the young man in the car placed a discreet call to an acquaintance — a police sub-inspector in Patiala — seeking help. The officer cross-checked with the jurisdictional police station and local checkpoint to verify whether any authorised police barricade had been deployed at the spot. Upon confirming that no official team was on duty there, the sub-inspector rushed to the scene, cornered the suspects, and alerted the Passiana police, leading to the immediate arrest of Gurpreet Singh and ASI Karnail Singh.

Advertisement

A forensic review of Gurpreet Singh’s mobile phone led to the recovery of roughly 90 videos. Investigators suspect the gang ran an ongoing extortion operation targeting vulnerable couples across the area.

The two SSF personnel were assigned duty between the Passiana bus stand and Gajju Majra bus stand, primarily responsible for rushing road accident victims to hospitals. Instead of carrying out their designated public-safety duties, the officers were allegedly running an extortion racket alongside their private accomplice.

Passiana SHO Pavitra Singh confirmed that an FIR has been registered against three persons. “Two accused have been arrested and remanded in police custody for two days. We are interrogating them to determine the full extent of the extortion network and trace other victims,” the SHO stated.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts